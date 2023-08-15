Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $440,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after purchasing an additional 323,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CMS stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.