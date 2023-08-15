Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,953 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

