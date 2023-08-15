Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

