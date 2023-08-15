Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $301,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

