Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 323 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

