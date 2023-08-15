Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.