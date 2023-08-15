6,355 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $354,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intel

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

