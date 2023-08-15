Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

