Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

