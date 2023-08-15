The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

