Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

