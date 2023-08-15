Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.