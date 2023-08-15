Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.