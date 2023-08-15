California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,981 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 307.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

