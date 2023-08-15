US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 3.2 %

STT stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

