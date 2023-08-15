Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $413.82 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.