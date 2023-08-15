Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,410 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.