GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

