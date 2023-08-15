Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,660 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

