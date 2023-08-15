GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
