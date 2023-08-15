GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 250,948 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EMB stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

