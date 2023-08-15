GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

