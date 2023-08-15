2,900 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

