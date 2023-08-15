GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,953,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,919,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

