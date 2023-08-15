Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:BCEL remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

