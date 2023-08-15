Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Atreca
Atreca Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
See Also
