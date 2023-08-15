GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after buying an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWR stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

