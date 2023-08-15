GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 384,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

