GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 97,350 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,350 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

