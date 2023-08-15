SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in SAP by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

