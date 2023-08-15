Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$33.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9605263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 127.39%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.