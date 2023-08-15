Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.