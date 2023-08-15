Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $390,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

