Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.35 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Down 1.0 %

HUN opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.