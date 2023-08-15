Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.