16,210 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

