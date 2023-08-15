United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.