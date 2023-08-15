Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $41,339,180,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

BDX stock opened at $282.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day moving average of $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

