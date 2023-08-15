Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.