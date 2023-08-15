Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,962 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 917.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $115.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

