Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 59,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

