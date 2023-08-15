Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

SHOP stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

