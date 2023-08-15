Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,623 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

