Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 39,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $229.81 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

