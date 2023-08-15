Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $738,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

