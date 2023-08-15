Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35,920.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VPU opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.