United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

