Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 76,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

