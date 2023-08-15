Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1,186.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VHT opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.