Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

