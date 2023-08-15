Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

PM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

